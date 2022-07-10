BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police pursuit came to an end after the fleeing vehicle drove onto track trains in Barnstable, police announced Saturday.

According to police, the chase initially started as a hit and run investigation when the driver hit the gas. Officials say the pursuit lasted for several blocks and other vehicles were hit during the chase before the silver car eventually grounded itself on the railway.

Eventually, police say they were able to catch the fleeing man after he deserted the beached vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

MBTA officials have stated there is no damage to the tracks.

The man in custody is facing charges including driving to endanger, failing to stop for police and operating under the influence.

