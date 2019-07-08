Barnstable Police Department announces unexpected death of veteran police sergeant

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Barnstable Police Department has announced the sudden and unexpected death of a veteran police sergeant.

The department said it was with a “heavy heart” that they confirmed the sudden and expected death of 19-year veteran Sgt. Jason Sturgis.

Sturgis, who had previously been assigned to the Community Impact Unit, died on Saturday.

“Sgt. Sturgis touched many lives both here at the BPD and out in his community,” the Facebook post read. “He was greatly respected and will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)