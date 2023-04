BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police have located an 80-year-old man who was reported missing.

David Herlihy, of Tanglewood Drive in Osterville, was reported missing after last being seen around 10 p.m. last night.

Thanks to all who shared this information.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)