BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person in connection with a brush fire that sparked in the town earlier this month.

On April 12, the Cotuit, Mashpee, Sandwich, West Barnstable, Hyannis and State DCR Fire Departments responded to a large brush fire on the Cotuit-Mashpee town line between Route 28 and Strafford Ponds Road. Police said the fire consumed approximately one-point-five to two acres of a wooded area before it was put out by fire crews.

Police said they are looking to speak with the person depicted in the photos they released Thursday in connection with the fire. They said that person was captured on video entering and exiting a wooded area close to the location of the fire shortly before fire crews were called to the scene.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person is asked to contact Detective Erik McNeice at: 774-487-9367, or at 352@barnstablepolice.gov.

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