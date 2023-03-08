BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable Police made a second arrest Tuesday in connection with a murder case that is more than a decade old.

Investigators say Curtis L. Collins Jr., 31, of West Yarmouth is charged with one count of murder for the 2011 homicide of Todd Lampley, then 31, of Hyannis.

Collins is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at 9:00 am at Barnstable District Court.

Collins is the second individual charged in connection with Lampley’s death. Devarus Hampton, 40, faced a judge last week, pleading not guilty to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say Hampton used a sweet potato as a silencer when he fatally shot Lampley. The makeshift sound suppressor was inspired by a plot from the TV show “The Wire,” according to investigators.

On February 27, 2011, Barnstable Police were dispatched to 42 Fresh Holes Road in Hyannis for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Lampley unconscious, bleeding, and suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom at the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

