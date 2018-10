BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Barnstable are seeking help from the public in finding a missing 22-year-old woman.

Police say Grey Warwick-Clark was last seen in the Osterville area early on Tuesday morning. Warwick-Clark was seen on foot wearing a dark sweatshirt and red baseball hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-778-3874.

