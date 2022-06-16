BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - While bargoers are typically aware of the dangers of an unattended drink, Barnstable Police are warning the public that shared vapes may also be a vehicle for date rape drugs.

Barnstable, like many other towns and cities, has seen a rise in suspected drug cases and police are currently investigating whether vapes passed around the bar may be contribute to the increase. While police say they have not had any confirmed cases yet, the number of individuals who have reported vaping before developing symptoms consistent with date rape drugs leaves them open to the possibility.

“This is something we’re all concerned about,” said Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend. ” [There have been] situations where people have been reporting they’ve used or shared vape pens with somebody so we’re really looking into the possibility right now that it might not be just within drinks but also within tainted cartridges.” \

The Barnstable police are asking the public, residents and visitors alike, to be vigilant and to avoid sharing vape pens with anyone they don’t know.

“it’s most definitely concerning,” said Hyannis resident John Edwards. ” I know everyone shares them so why would another person be alarmed by another person passing a vape?”

