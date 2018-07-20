Barnstable sheriff’s deputies corral runaway boat that tossed 2 juveniles overboard

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable County Sheriff’s deputies corralled an out-of control-boat in the area of Waquoit Harbor that had tossed two juveniles overboard Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Shawn Pollard, skipper of the Barnstable County Sheriff Office’s emergency response boat, and maritime unit Sgt. Peter Benson responded to a boat that had been careening in dangerous circles after tossing two juveniles, an operator and a spotter, in Falmouth Harbor around 4:10 p.m.

Two other juveniles who had been water tubing behind the boat were also reportedly floundering in the water.

Authorities arrived on scene and noticed a Carolina Skift gyrating wildly and posing an obvious hazard.

Pollard maneuvered the emergency response boat alongside the out of control vessel, allowing Benson to hop on board and power it down.

The four juveniles were pulled from the water with badly frayed nerves, officials said. One suffered a possible sprained finger but no other injuries were reported.

