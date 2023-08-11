BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident involving a motorist, according to a statement the Office posted online.

The Sheriff’s Office employee was pulled over by a state trooper on Route 28 in Bourne at about 2:45 p.m. on July 29 after the police received a call from a motorist, according to the statement.

The employee was then arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime. They have been placed on paid administrative leave.

No additional information was immediately available.

