Three new vaccination sites on Cape Cod have been added to the state’s pre-registration system, bringing the total number of sites at which people on the state’s waiting list could be offered an appointment to 14.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that vaccination clinics at the Falmouth Fairgrounds in East Falmouth, the Orleans Department of Public Works and Cape Cod Community College in West Barnstable had been added to the system.

The three sites join the state’s seven mass vaccination sites and regional facilities in Amherst, Northampton, Palmer and Marshfield.

Barnstable County has the oldest population in the state, and already boasts one of the highest vaccination rates of any county in Massachusetts, trailing only Dukes and Nantucket Counties.

The newest report from the Department of Public Health on Thursday showed that 59 percent, or about 216,000 residents of Barnstable County, had received at least one dose.

Residents do not have to preregister to obtain a vaccine, and can find appointments at other regional sites, retail pharmacies, health care providers or community health centers through their primary care doctor or by using the state’s vaccine appointment website.

