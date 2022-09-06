BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency paper ballots will be now be printed for voters in Barnstable after a ballot issue held up primary voting Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The town clerk is printing emergency paper ballots for voters to use while work crews continue to work on the vault. Paper ballots will be identical to machine-readable ballots, but will need to be hand-counted at the end of the night. — Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) September 6, 2022

At 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday the Town Clerk’s office in Barnstable was unable to open the vault that houses the election ballots ahead of primary elections, which were set to begin at 7 a.m. The Town Clerk’s office said they are working diligently to get the safe open.

The town clerk’s office said voting hours will be extended Tuesday night to make up for the morning’s delay. The emergency paper ballots will be identical to machine-readable ballots but will need to be hand-counted at the end of the night.

