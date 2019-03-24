Barr: Not enough evidence of Trump obstruction

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evidence gathered in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “is not sufficient to establish” that President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

That’s according to Attorney General William Barr in a letter to Congress summarizing the finding of the Mueller probe.

Barr says Mueller did not reach any conclusions in evaluating the president’s conduct, leaving it to the Justice Department.

Barr says he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reached the conclusion without considering constitutional questions regarding bringing criminal charges against a sitting president.

