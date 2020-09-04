Barre man accused of killing his landlord pleads not guilty after allegedly confessing to police

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man pleaded not guilty to murder charges after police say he confessed to committing the crime over the phone Friday.

Robert Leger, 71, was taken into custody after he allegedly called the police and told them he had killed another man in his home on Town Farm Road around 8:30 a.m., Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said at a press conference.

Upon their arrival, officers said they found a middle-aged man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Leger resides in a small building on the grounds of the property and the victim is believed to be his landlord Early said.

State police troopers responded to the scene after receiving word that a homicide had occurred and are assisting with the investigation, a state police spokesman confirmed.

There is no threat to public safety through the incident has sent shockwaves through the quaint central Mass. community.

“Very unusual,” one woman said. “We’ve never heard of such a thing happening in Barre.”

Chief John Carbone said it is the first murder to happen in town since he assumed his position four-years-ago.

“Every day is something new in law enforcement, something you haven’t seen before,” he said. “So, I’ve learned not to be surprised.”

The investigation is being led by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

“We’re only at the arraignment stage,” Early said. “There is a lot more to do on this.”

So far it is unclear what may have prompted this to happen.

Leger was ordered held without bail.

No additional information was immediately available.

