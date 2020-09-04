Barre man charged with killing his landlord after allegedly confessing to police

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man was has been ordered held without bail following his arraignment on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of his landlord, officials said.

Robert Leger, 71, was taken into custody Friday after prosecutors say he called the police and told them he had killed another man in his home on Town Farm Road around 8:30 a.m., Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at a press conference.

When the officers arrived they said they found a middle-aged man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s death sent shockwaves through the typically quiet neighborhood.

“Very unusual,” one woman said. “We’ve never heard of such a thing happening in Barre.”

Chief John Carbone said it is the first murder to happen in town since he assumed his position 4 years ago.

“Every day is something new in law enforcement, something you haven’t seen before,” he said. “So, I’ve learned not to be surprised.”

The investigation is being led by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

“We’re only at the arraignment stage,” Early said. “There is a lot more to do on this.”

So far it is unclear what may have prompted the shooting.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

