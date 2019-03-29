Barre man who won $10M on scratch ticket strikes it rich again

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - A lucky Barre man who bought a $10 million winning scratch ticket five years ago has hit it rich again.

James Peddle recently won a $1 million prize on the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket.

Peddle chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000, less tax withholdings.

He said he plans on sharing his good fortune with his family.

Peddle bought his winning ticket at Quabbin Plaza Liquors on Summer Street in Barre. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

In May of 2014, Peddle won a $10 million prize on a “$10,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular” ticket that he purchased at Marketplace on the Common in Barre.

