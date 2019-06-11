Barre police issue warning after bear approaches girl in driveway

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Barre are warning the public to be on the lookout after a bear approached a girl as she stood in the driveway of her home on Tuesday.

Video shared on the Barre Police Department Facebook page showed a black bear cub walk across the lawn and around the front of an SUV as the girl appeared to be looking for something on the ground.

The girl then looked up and immediately scurried away. The bear returned in the direction it came from.

“Bear activity in our area has and continues to increase. Please remember to bring your bird feeders in until the snow flies,” the department said in the social media post.

Police say the cub’s “much larger” mother was lurking nearby.

“Always be aware of your surroundings when outdoors,” police reminded residents.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)