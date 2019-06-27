Barre police to hold ‘open house’ following influx in bear sightings

BARRE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Barre have scheduled an open house to address a recent spike in bear sightings in the town in recent weeks.

A black bear expert will speak at the special event on July 20, according to the police department.

Police shared a video of a bear approaching a girl in the driveway of her home earlier this month, prompting “an overwhelming public response.”

Because bear activity in the area is on the rise, police say they are calling upon an expert to answer questions the public may have and provide useful safety tips.