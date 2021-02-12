BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - MassWildlife rescued a barred owl that found its way down a chimney and into a fireplace at a Bolton home earlier this month.

MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk responded to the home and was able to remove the owl from the fireplace.

He examined it for injuries before releasing it back outside, where MassWildlife says it quickly flew away.

The owl may have been looking for a cavity to nest when it found itself in a chimney with no easy escape, MassWildlife suggested, adding that they have also received reports of this occurring with other cavity-nesting birds like American kestrels and mergansers.

To help prevent wild animals like birds, bats, raccoons, or squirrels from entering into homes, MassWildlife recommends placing a metal cap with a screen on chimneys.

People who come upon injured wildlife can find a list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators on MassWildlife’s website.

