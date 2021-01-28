DUBLIN, Ire. (WHDH) — A pub in Dublin, Ireland is trying to track down “Barrel Burglars” accused of stealing a whiskey barrel early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video captured two people loading the empty barrel onto a trolley outside of The Bottle Tower around 1:30 a.m.

“It’s a tough start to 2021. We are closed and now we have to deal [with] The Barrel Burglars. Barrel 1 and 2 are devastated Barrel 3 is gone,” the pub wrote on Instagram.

Anyone with information is encouraged to send them a direct message.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)