FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Reports of a barricaded subject drew a police presence and led to several road closures in Franklin on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the 70 block of Pleasant Street as officers deal with an ongoing barricaded subject, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Pleasant Street will be shut down by the common as well as all nearby streets including Moore Avenue, Hillside Road, and Dean Avenue, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

— Franklin Police (@franklinpolice) February 12, 2022

