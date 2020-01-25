Barricaded subject who opened fire on SWAT team in Hingham in police custody

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A barricaded subject who opened fire on a SWAT team in Hingham on Saturday morning has been taken into custody, police said.
The person, whose name was not released, fired at SWAT officers on HMS Fitzroy Drive, prompting police to order nearby residents to shelter in place.
There were no injuries.
SWAT teams are currently clearing the unit the subject was barricaded in.
As the incident was unfolding, a reverse 911 call ordered residents in the general area to shelter in place.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)