Barricaded subject who opened fire on SWAT team in Hingham in police custody

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A barricaded subject who opened fire on a SWAT team in Hingham on Saturday morning has been taken into custody, police said.

The person, whose name was not released, fired at SWAT officers on HMS Fitzroy Drive, prompting police to order nearby residents to shelter in place.

There were no injuries.

SWAT teams are currently clearing the unit the subject was barricaded in.

As the incident was unfolding, a reverse 911 call ordered residents in the general area to shelter in place.

No additional information was immediately released.

Update-Subject has been safely taken into custody. SWAT teams are making the unit safe. Shelter in place remains until unit has been deemed safe.#Hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020

Update-Subject has been safely taken into custody. SWAT teams are making the unit safe. Shelter in place remains until unit has been deemed safe.#Hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020

Update-Negotiations continue with barricaded person. If you’re sheltered in place or already displaced from your home and have require any needs such as medical please call us at 781-749-1212 option 7. #Hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020

Police still negotiating with man in Hingham who fired at SWAT team…i won’t be putting out any pictures because don’t want to give out any tactical information and jeopardize police safety #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 25, 2020

1/2 We have a barricaded subject inside home on HMS Fitzroy Dr. with a gun who fired shots at the SWAT team. No injuries. Immediate residents have already been evacuated. Reverse 9-1-1 telling others in general area to shelter in place away from windows… — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020

2/2 This is a very active scene and we are working to negotiate with subject who is alone in house. Shipyard Drive is closed to thru traffic. All official info will come from this account. Meida should stage in CVS far lot on Lincoln St. . — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)