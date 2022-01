BOSTON (WHDH) - Reports of a barricaded suspect drew a large police presence in Charlestown Monday night.

Officers were seen going in and out of the Monument Square home but would not say whether anyone had been taken into custody.

The officers cleared the neighborhood around 9 p.m.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)