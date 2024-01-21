WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A barricaded suspect has been taken into custody and transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a Wilbraham police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Old Carriage Road around 8 p.m. exchanging gunfire with a male at the residence, according to Wilbraham police. An officer sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was later found in the home with gunshot injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

UPDATE—State Police Special Tactical Operations Team has taken officer shooting suspect into custody in #Wilbraham. More details to come when available. https://t.co/xlEZBJtlLA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

CORRECTION—Location is Old Carriage Drive, not Road. https://t.co/1OVUKHaO4x — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

Earlier tonight a #Wilbraham Police Officer was shot during a call to a home on Old Carriage Rd. and has been transported to a hospital. The suspect may still be in the home. Numerous assets are on scene. Public is asked to avoid area. We will update when more info available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

No additional information was immediately available.

