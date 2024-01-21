WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A barricaded suspect has been taken into custody and transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a Wilbraham police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire, officials said.
Officers responding to a home on Old Carriage Road around 8 p.m. exchanging gunfire with a male at the residence, according to Wilbraham police. An officer sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.
The suspect was later found in the home with gunshot injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
No additional information was immediately available.
