WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A barricaded suspect has been taken into custody and transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a Wilbraham police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Old Carriage Road around 8 p.m. exchanging gunfire with a male at the residence, according to Wilbraham police. An officer sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was later found in the home with gunshot injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox