HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) – A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Holbrook was taken into custody following an hourslong standoff on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Union Street to serve a warrant around 11 a.m. encountered a man who barricaded himself inside a 10-unit apartment building, according to the Holbrook Police Department.

The man took a woman hostage and held her there until around 3:30 p.m. when police said she climbed out the back window of the building.

Throughout the day, law enforcement officials from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council set up a perimeter and called in crisis negotiators.

Police used a drone to peek inside the home and around 4 p.m., about a half dozen SWAT officers went up a fire truck ladder, to access a third-floor window before arresting Noah R. Hennessey, 31, of Holbrook.

No injuries were reported.

Hennessey was charged with kidnapping, resisting arrest, and six outstanding warrants. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

