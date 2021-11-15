HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Holbrook was taken into custody following an hourslong standoff on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to home on Union Street to serve a warrant around 11 a.m. encountered a man who barricaded himself inside, according to the Holbrook Police Department.

Law enforcement officials then set up a perimeter and called in crisis negotiators.

Video from SKY7 HD showed multiple SWAT vehicles, police cruisers, and a fire truck at the scene.

It’s not clear if the barricaded individual was armed.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area while the standoff unfolded.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Update: Hours long standoff in Holbrook is over with the suspect in custody #7News pic.twitter.com/2khGyVCxo4 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 15, 2021

Crisis negotiators are in Holbrook working to get a barricaded man inside 21 Union Street to surrender…Holbrook, State Police and METROLEC SWAT are all on scene..roads in the area remain closed #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 15, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)