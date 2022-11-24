As more and more shoppers choose to shop online, where deals are often just as good as they are at brick and mortar locations, the tradition of lining up outside the night before appear to be over.

In years past, we’d find dozens of area residents camping out beside stores like the Best Buy in Danvers in the hopes of finding a big discount on a prized holiday item. But that’s not the case this year.

The barricades are set up but shoppers won’t be lining up until Friday morning.

Experts say this is due to a change in American shopping preferences. And, like years past, the most sought-after items are where shoppers stand to save the least.

“Phones, computers, consumer electronics, the things that seem to be on everyone’s shopping lists are always the least discounted,” said Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzales. “That’s nothing new this year.”

The best way to succeed on Black Friday, Gonzales says, is to price match.

“Most stores are going to want to price match immediately, they don’t want to lose your business, especially this year,” she said. “So make sure you are getting the best deal possible and a lot of stores will be doing that retroactively as well.”

