BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College is hosting a special exhibit that chronicles and commemorates the players who broke baseball’s color barrier, including Jackie Robinson and Pumpsie Green.

“Barrier Breakers: From Jackie to Pumpsie” officially opened Monday morning on Juneteenth, at 118 Boylston Street in Boston.

The free exhibit, which runs through Friday, Aug. 4, features the stories of players who joined Major League Baseball and broke its color barrier over the span of 12 years, ranging from 1947 with Jackie Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers to Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, who joined the Boston Red Sox in 1959 and is credited with completing the integration cycle.

The event is a a traveling exhibit made possible by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City and is being presented as part of a partnership between Emerson, the City of Boston, the Boston Public Library, Red Sox, and numerous other community partners.

“Awareness – and when I see a kid with their parent say ‘Gee, I didn’t know that,’ that’s what we’re trying to do, is educate,” said Frank Jordan, an advisor for the Red Sox.

The exhibit will be opened to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on the exhibit and the history on display can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)