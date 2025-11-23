BOSTON (WHDH) - Metal barriers have been set up on a sidewalk in the North End after bricks fell from a building on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to 242 Hanover St. around 10 a.m. after receiving word that multiple bricks had fallen off of a building and damaged a vehicle below, according to Boston police.

A vehicle was seen with minor damage but there were no reported injuries.

The Building Inspector and members of the Boston Fire Department responded to the scene.

Metal barriers have been set up to detour pedestrians around the area where the bricks fell.

No additional information was immediately available.

