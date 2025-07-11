SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A bartender is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking patron at the Ground Round in Shrewsbury.

Surveillance video shows Justin Goodney leap over the bar to help the guest in need.

Goodney spoke about the split second decision to help the patron.

“I think anyone would’ve done it,” said Goodney. “Right there, you know, I’m the closest guy, so I can help, you know. I think everybody wonders what they were doing in that situation and I wondered it myself, so it’s nice to know that I can actually help someone.”

