Bartender springs into action to save choking patron at Boston bar

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fast-acting bartender at The Silvertone Bar & Grill in Boston is being hailed as a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking patron on Thursday.

Oscar Simoza says he was working Thursday night when a man started choking on a piece of steak. He jumped into action and correctly performed the Heimlich maneuver.

“I thought he was laughing the whole time because he was grabbing his friend by the shoulder and he was like bright red,” Simoza said. “And then I realized, ‘Oh he’s not laughing,’ and then my body just reacted.”

Surveillance video captured Simoza as he darted from behind the bar to aid the choking man. When he was able to breathe 10 seconds later, the bar erupted into applause.

“It was just like really fast, really quick,” Simoza said, claiming he learned the lifesaving move while watching “Baywatch” in the 90s.

Simoza says he received the best tip of his life that night — a firm handshake and a thank you from the man who was chocking seconds ago.

