NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal each scored and had an assist, helping the New York Islanders snap a three-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves, Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and the Islanders kicked off a two-game homestand with a victory after a disappointing four-game road trip (1-3-0). Brock Nelson also added an empty-net goal and an assist.

Taylor Hall scored the Bruins’ lone goal and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves, but Boston fell for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1).

Dobson notched the go-ahead goal when his wrist shot from the point banked off the post, then Ullmark’s leg and into the back of the net at 5:50 of the third period. Anthony Beauvillier and two Bruins defenders were stationed at the top of the crease and prevented Ullmark from tracking the puck. Nelson registered an assist on the play.

Barzal extended the Islanders’ lead to 3-1 by burying a rebound at 13:32 of the third period. Kieffer Bellows fired a hard and low wrist shot to force a scramble in front that Barzal was able to take advantage of as he registered his 12th goal.

The goal followed an impressive Islanders penalty kill after Cal Clutterbuck took an ill-advised offensive zone penalty that could have shifted momentum in the Bruins’ favor.

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron returned to the lineup after missing three games with a head injury.

Pageau notched his seventh of the season to even the score at one 11:30 into the middle frame. While on the power play, Barzal drew the attention of the Bruins defense and left a drop pass for Dobson, who blasted a slap shot on net. Pageau alertly found and buried the loose puck.

Following the equalizer, Sorokin made back-to-back saves on Brandon Carlo and Hall to keep the game tied at 1.

Hall opened the scoring with a sharp-angled wrist shot at 17:26 of the first period. The veteran forward flew past Casey Cizikas and squeezed the puck through a small opening on the short side to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Craig Smith and Mike Reilly assisted.

Nelson capped the scoring with 1:13 left.

INJURIES

Islanders forward Josh Bailey missed the game and is considered day to day with an upper-body injury.

MOVING ON UP

Zdeno Chara skated in his 1,649th career game and is two from surpassing Chris Chelios on the NHL’s list for defensemen.

TOP OF THEIR CLASS

The Bruins have 11 first-round draft picks on the current roster: Hall, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Derek Forbert, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar, Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, Urho Vaakanainen, and Jakub Zboril.

BENCH BOSS

Islanders coach Barry Trotz was behind the bench for his 250th game with the Islanders. He became the third coach in franchise history to reach that milestone, joining Jack Capuano (483) and Al Arbour (1,500).

UP NEXT:

Bruins: Visit the Ottawa Senators Saturday night, concluding a four-game road trip.

Islanders: Host the Montreal Canadiens and interim coach Martin St. Louis on Sunday.

