NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Newton Public Schools employee was arrested and charged with child sex assault in New Hampshire.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jose Hernandez-Disla on Wednesday following a months-long investigation by Litchfield, New Hampshire police. The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Unit and the Waltham Police Department took Hernandez-Disla into custody after finding him at his residence on Weston Street in Waltham.

“I just found out now and I’m kind of sick to my stomach,” said Hernandez-Disla’s roommate, Jackson Nguyen, who learned Thursday what his roommate had been charged with.

Hernandez-Disla was a freshman baseball coach at Newton South High School. Newton Superintendent David Fleishman said upon learning of the allegations, they fired him.

“This news is extremely troubling,” Fleishman said in a statement. “Thanks to our partners in law enforcement, we were able to act swiftly to ensure the safety of our students.” Fleishman said the school conducts background checks on all employees but because the charge was recent, “it was not reflected in the reports.”

Several members of Hernandez-Disla’s baseball team defended him, with one telling 7News they did not see this coming.

“Coach Jose would never intentionally ever hurt anyone or ever try and do anything wrong. He was a great guy, great coach, “said freshman catcher C.J. Grandi.

Hernandez-Disla was charged with two counts of felonious sexual assault and one count of misusing a computer. He was released on $7,500 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 24.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)