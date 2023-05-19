BOSTON (WHDH) - Baseball fans swarmed Fenway Park Friday for the 11th annual Boston College ALS Awareness Game.

BC faced Norte Dame in the game, all while raising money for the Pete Frates Family Foundation, which helps ALS patients and their families with the cost of specialized home health care required as the disease progresses.

Friday’s game marked a celebration of life for former BC captain Pete Frates, who passed away in 2019 after a seven-year battle with ALS.

Frates also inspired the viral ice bucket challenge.

“I get a lot of people saying, ‘What do you think Pete would think?’ and I said ‘Well, Pete would be so honored’ because Pete was so honored that everyone did the Ice Bucket challenge,” Frates’ mother, Nancy Frates told 7NEWS.

“I know what Pete would think tonight,” she continued. “‘Those bird ball guys better win.’ Because that would be top of mind.”

The Ice Bucket Challenge raised millions of dollars toward ALS research.

