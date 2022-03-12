BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans said they’re excited to see their team in Fenway soon, as spring training is set to begin next week.

Players and Major League Baseball announced an end to MLB’s lockout of the players last week, and spring training games are set for next week. The Red Sox released a hype video showing top moments from 2021, and fans said it got them in the right mood.

“Baseball is back, everybody is happy!” said fan Scott Bentley.

And Fenway businesses said they were happy to see the Sox coming back as well.

“We are all excited, all staff, everybody,” said Joanna Sena, general manager of Game On. “We’ve been doing some great hiring and everybody is on board.”

