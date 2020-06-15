Baseball returns — to youth fields in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Youth baseball players were finally able to get back on the diamond Monday for the first day of practice in a shortened season.

The players practicing Monday in Hingham will only be playing a team in Hull, and will have numerous safety measures during games and practices. Players will have to use their own equipment, balls will be sanitized and sanitizer will be available throughout the field.

And the game will be set up to allow for social distancing, with teams not using dugouts and the home plate umpire moved to behind the pitcher.

League officials said they’ll stop the season if they see coronavirus cases.

