WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A turtle is feeling relief after assistance from the New England Wildlife Center.

Earlier tis week, veterinarians with the center removed a one pound stone from the bladder of the desert tortoise.

“Uroliths, also known as Bladder stones, are rare in wild chelonians, but we encounter them often in captive tortoises,” the organization said in a statement. “They are especially common in species who live in arid environments, like this dessert tortoise.”

The stone removed this week was the size of a baseball.

“In extreme cases, they may require the temporary removal of a portion of the bone to create a ‘window’ on the plastron (bottom of the shell) to gain access to the bladder,” the center said. “This was one of the larger stones we have seen, and it took the collaboration of three of our expert turtle vets to get the job done.”

The center recommends keeping tortoises in captivity hydrated with fresh water, regularly soaking, feeding a high-fiber, calcium-rich diet, and making sure “they get good UVB exposure all help lower the risk”.

“Even with great care, stones can still form quietly, which is why routine vet visits and the occasional x-ray are important,” the center said. “Signs to watch for include straining, loss of appetite, lethargy, or swelling in the hind legs.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)