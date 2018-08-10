Basketball court in Roxbury named after local music legend

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials joined local music legend Mike Bivins in Roxbury Friday to celebrate the renaming of the Ramsey Park basketball court in his honor.
Bivins, of Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition fame, was on hand for the dedication, as were Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan and Boston City Councilor and Congressional hopeful Ayanna Pressley, according to posts on Twitter.
The celebration was held on Bivins’ 50th birthday.
