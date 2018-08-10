Basketball court in Roxbury named after local music legend

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials joined local music legend Mike Bivins in Roxbury Friday to celebrate the renaming of the Ramsey Park basketball court in his honor.

Bivins, of Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition fame, was on hand for the dedication, as were Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan and Boston City Councilor and Congressional hopeful Ayanna Pressley, according to posts on Twitter.

The celebration was held on Bivins’ 50th birthday.

Former school mates Superintendent Sullivan & Michael Bivins are reunited at the Bivins Court at Ramsey Park in #Roxbury today. pic.twitter.com/Zy967GMbpm — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 10, 2018

Celebrating the renaming & #basketball court dedication from Ramsey Park to @MikeBiv in honor of homegrown hero, music legend, mogul, entrepreneur, youth advocate, community builder, mentor, coach & #Roxbury native son (well deserved) on his 50th Birthday! #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/zAxZMaaRfC — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 10, 2018

