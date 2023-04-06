BOSTON (WHDH) - Basketball fans lined up outside a Boston store Wednesday for the early release of Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneakers.

Dozens of people of all ages waited in line at the Concepts store on Newbury Street to be among the first to get their hands on the new kicks.

“The line outside – I was very surprised,” one fan told 7NEWS. “I wasn’t ready to be standing outside in the cold, but you know, you gotta do what you gotta do to support.”

Tatum says he has long dreamed of this moment. A new commercial shows him dreaming big as a cartoon kid and rising as a basketball star. Now it’s all becoming a reality with the Tatum 1 shoe from the Jordan brand.

The store says Tatum wanted to make sure there were sizes for all ages during this drop because of his son Deuce, a star in his own right at TD Garden.

“They’re getting really creative now, so you have to be a little bit more innovative than usual,” said Kalifa Davis, who was at Concepts for the release. “I think he’s kind of like one of the first to take it another step, another level up.”

Right now, the Tatum 1 shoes are only available at the Concepts store on Newbury Street until their global release on Friday.

