Bat causes chaos during Newton City Council meeting

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A City Council meeting was cut short in Newton Wednesday night after a bat started flying around the council chamber.

The bat swooped down from the rafters in the building and flew around during the meeting, startling city councilors.

“It was very chaotic. People were scremaing, people were running. Men and women!” said one woman.

The bat flew across the room several times. One city councilor tried swatting at it with a folder, while others opened windows to get the animal to fly out. However, the windows are all covered with screens.

The budget meeting eventually went to recess as several councilors refused to go back into the chamber. They do not know if the bat is still inside but plan on resuming the meeting Thursday night.

