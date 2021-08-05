ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington health officials have identified a batch of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The alert level for the West Nile virus in the town was raised to moderate as a result of the positive test results, town officials said.

A risk level of moderate means residents should take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The town shared the following tips for guarding against the virus:

Avoid mosquito bites by using an insect repellent with an EPA registered active ingredient such as DEET.

Limit time outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

When venturing outdoors wear long pants and long shirts whenever possible.

Consider rescheduling activities planned for dawn or dusk for a time when mosquitoes are less active.

Avoid areas known to have a high mosquito population.

Remove standing water from around your home.

Information about the virus and reports of current and historical West Nile activity in Massachusetts can be found on the DPH website.

