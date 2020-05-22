SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation revealed that a bathroom fan malfunction caused a Somerville house fire on Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 2 Quincy St. around 10 p.m. found smoke coming down the attic stairs, triggering the smoke alarm to go off in the second-floor apartment.

Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen Jr. and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced in a joint press release that the fire started in a combination light and exhaust fan in the second-floor bathroom. It could not be determined whether it was an electrical or a mechanical malfunction.

Five occupants safely escaped the two-family home, which sustained about $350,000 worth of damage.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

