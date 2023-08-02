BOSTON (WHDH) - A team of superheroes made a difference for children at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“We’re here to spread some smiles and meet some heroes,” Captain Marvel said.

Batman, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch and Harley Quinn stopped by MGH for a special visit with the pediatric patients and their families, bringing smiles to children’s faces, one cape at a time.

The heroes are all cosplayers in town for Fan Expo Boston in Seaport. The superheroes played games with the children and helped bring their favorite movie and comic book characters to life.

“This is a great event for the patients that we have here at Mass General,” a healthcare provider said. “It’s not easy being hospitalized, and anytime we have an opportunity to bring a little cheer and joy to a difficult situation, it goes a really long way for our patients and their families.”

Several healthcare workers also got to attend the event, and they said the real heroes are the patients.

