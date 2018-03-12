SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) – With another nor’easter on the horizon, coastal communities battered by previous storms are bracing for another round of winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for much of coastal Massachusetts.

In Scituate and other communities along the South Coast, floodwaters have receded from last week’s storm, but large rocks and debris was left scattered everywhere. Giant piles of sand line roads in some towns as cleanup efforts continue. There is little room for snow.

Widespread power outages were a problem across southern Massachusetts with the last storm, but resilient residents say they’re ready for whatever is thrown at them.

The blizzard warning issued midday Monday covers from the border with New Hampshire to just north of Boston, and then extends along coastal areas south of Boston, as well as all of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

The blizzard warning means Tuesday’s storm could bring sustained winds of greater than 35 mph (56 kph), along with visibility of less than a quarter mile for prolonged periods.

The storm, expected to start overnight Tuesday, could bring as much as a foot and half of snow to some areas of New England.

