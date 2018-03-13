SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - With another nor’easter striking New England, coastal communities battered by previous storms are prepared for round three of winter weather.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for coastal Massachusetts.

A blizzard warning has been posted for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Plymouth and Western Plymouth counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The blizzard warning means Tuesday’s storm could bring sustained winds of greater than 35 mph (56 kph), along with visibility of less than a quarter mile for prolonged periods.

In Scituate, Plymouth and other communities along the South Coast, floodwaters have receded from last week’s storm, but large rocks and debris remained scattered everywhere.

Coastal flooding is of low concern with this round of winter weather. High tide will be significantly lower Tuesday morning in comparison with the storm on March 2.

Heavy snow is expected, with some communities getting up to 18 inches.

Widespread power outages were a problem across Southern Massachusetts with the last storm, but resilient residents said they’re ready for whatever is thrown at them.

