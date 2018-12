BOSTON (WHDH) - Battery acid prompted a hazardous materials response in South Boston Monday, officials say.

Crews responding to the area of 647 Summer St. about 1:34 p.m. for an unknown chemical leak inside a tractor-trailer determined the chemical to be approximately two gallons of battery acid, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston police were also on scene to assist.

The leak was safely contained, and the scene was determined to be safe, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

HazMat response to 647 Summer St. So. Boston at approx. 1:34 PM for an unknown chemical leak inside a tractor trailer. HazMat Team has made entry & determined chemical to be approx. (2) gallons of battery acid. @bostonpolice Special Ops on scene to assist. pic.twitter.com/qCdrkMWucP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 10, 2018