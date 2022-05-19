QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A battle between the mayors of Boston and Quincy is heating up over the rebuilding of a bridge between the cities.

The City of Boston wants to rebuild a bridge that once connected Moon Island to Long Island, but the mayor of Quincy filed a lawsuit to stop the project.

Federal investigators have said that that could be a civil rights violation because Boston wants to open a long-term opioid recovery facility on Long Island.

Although Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch isn’t opposed to the facility, he’s worried about the traffic the project may cause.

“Boston owns the island, so it’s not up to me to dictate the use,” he said. “However, if that use interferes with the quality of life of my residents, that’s where I have to step in, and that’s the whole issue here.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, however, that the city needs the bridge to connect people to life-saving resources.

“We need to continue to find resources, housing and treatment space,” Wu said. “I’m eager to make sure that we’re having a regional conversation. This is obviously an issue that’s bigger than Boston, but one that we’re doing our best to keep moving forward on.”

The City of Quincy said it’s cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the investigation.

