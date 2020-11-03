Battleground state New Hampshire readies for close election

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Both Democrats and Republicans said they were confident in winning the battleground of New Hampshire as the state is seeing high turnout on Election Day.

New Hampshire’s electoral votes have gone Democrat in the last three presidential elections, but Hilary Clinton only won the state by 3,000 votes in 2016 and President Donald Trump has held several campaign events in the state.

Poll workers said they have seen significant turnout, with Bedford officials saying they expected 90 percent of the town’s 19,000 registered voters to vote. Republican Party Chairman Stephen Stepanek said that would transfer to his party taking the state.

“The enthusiasm is over the top, it’s crazy what’s going on out there,” Stepanek said.

But Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas was confident the votes would go his way.

“I feel great, voters are turning out in record numbers because voters are ready to make this decision and vote for change,” Pappas said.

All polls in New Hampshire close at 8 p.m.

