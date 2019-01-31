Bay State farm owners name their goats after the GOAT

HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - While the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady is in Atlanta getting ready for Superbowl LIII, back home in Massachusetts, some other goats are getting excited about the big match-up.

When one of their goats gave birth during the 2018 playoffs, owners of the Lilac Hedge Farm in Holden named their two goats after Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

“We actually had a naming contest on Facebook and the top two names were Brady and Edelman,” Meghan Gennings said.

When that same goat gave birth to another kid during the Pats AFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Gennings said they decided to stick with their theme and named her Gisele.

According to their owners, the Brady Bunch have some of the same characteristics as their human counterparts.

“Brady the goat has turned into quite the athlete,” said Gennings. While Gisele is already turning into quite the model. “She loves having her picture taken so she might have a future in goat modeling.”

But, not everyone here is a Patriot.

There is one Ram on the farm whose name is Mitt Ram-ney.

