Bay State may be in for colder, snowier season after one-two wintry punch pounds region

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The one-two wintry punch that pounded the region over the span of three days may be an initial sign that indicates Massachusetts is in store for a colder and snowier winter.

The storm that began Sunday and lingered into Tuesday dumped more than two feet of snow on communities across Worcester County, including an eye-popping 29 inches in Ashburnham alone.

New Englanders may be used to being belted by Mother Nature’s fierce winter ways but the amount of snow that the early season storm left behind is a bit unusual, according to 7’s Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

“We’re talking upwards of two feet of snow,” Reiner said. “When you have a cold November in New England — which we did — that usually correlates to a cold upcoming winter. I’m not saying we’re going to have another winter blitz like 2015 but certainly we’re off to a fast start.”

Lots of snow could be on the way with the way the weather pattern is shaping up, according to Reiner.

“Overall, you’re going have colder than normal stretches than you’re going to have warmer than normal stretches, and above normal snow,” Reiner said when asked how much snow he thinks the Bay State will get this season.

The first major storm dropped 27.4 inches of snow on Fitchburg. Royalston, Winchendon, Hubbardston, Sterling, and Lunenburg were all buried by 25 inches of snow.

Worcester received 17 inches of snow, marking only the sixth time since 1892 that more than a foot fell in the city before Dec. 5.

