Bay State nurses rally on both sides of Question 1

Nurses are rallying on both sides of the ballot question relating to hospital staffing.

Nurse Cathy Stokes stood outside a Boston polling place in her scrubs, telling anyone who will listen when she wants them to vote “Yes” on Question 1 and limit the number of patients nurses can treat.

“I’ve worked in facilities where unsafe staffing has lead to determinant outcomes for patients,” Stokes said. “I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”

The Massachusetts Nursing Association is behind this ballot question, saying nurses are spread thin and that’s leading to medical errors, more infections spreading through hospitals, and longer patient stays.

It’s something former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson says he experienced when a preoccupied nurse left his father alone to tend to others.

“He fell out of bed and was on the ground for 30 minutes,” Jackson said.

Nurses from Buffalo came out to help campaign in favor of Question 1.

Among them was Deborah Arnet, who said, “It will give us in New York state a better chance to push it in our state, too.”

But not all nurses want the public to determine staffing levels.

“We definitely think hospitals can make the right decision on nurse staffing,” said Amanda Oberlies.

Those not in favor of Question 1 say it’s a one-size-fits-all law.

Kathy Schuler works at Winchester Hospital and says her 220-bed county hospital and smaller facilities can’t afford to comply and the people who will get hurt are the patients that depend on their care.

“We’re going to have to close beds, shut services down,” Schuler said. “This is too rigid. It’s an all-time standard. Same staffing: days, nights, weekends. Same staffing in all units, all hospitals. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

If Question 1 passes, it will go into effect January 2019.

